Motorcyclist dies after striking a building in southern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A man has died after crashing a motorcycle into a building on Saturday, July 13.

Kansas City police are investigating the crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, also known as The Paseo, near the intersection of 80th Street.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and took the man to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police say the man lost control for unknown reasons and went off the roadway into the building. The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.