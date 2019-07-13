× Silver Alert: Missing Kansas woman doesn’t have prescribed meds with her

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in an attempt to find a woman they say has prescribed medication she needs to take.

Sharoll Joy Schoen was last seen on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. She was leaving the Veterans of Foreign Affairs building on 120 S. Taft St. in McPherson, Kansas.

Schoen is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has grey hair, brown eyes and brown glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, bright green shirt and glasses.

Police say she is prescribed medication, which she is required to take, but she does not have with her.

If you see her, police ask that you contact the McPherson Police Department at (620)245‐1266 or call 911.