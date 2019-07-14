1 person taken into custody following stabbing in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Olathe police said they were contacted by the KCK Police Department around 3:30 a.m. about a reported stabbing in the 10500 block of K-7 Highway.

Police were told there was a disturbance between the victim and a known person which resulted in the victim being stabbed.

The victim drove to her home in KCK where police was notified and responded. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe police at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.