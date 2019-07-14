× Early morning shooting leaves 2 with critical injuries in East KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning in eastern Kansas City that sent two men to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the 3200 block of Norton Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. Officers found two men who had been wounded in the shooting, a 19-year-old who was shot in the chest and a 21-year-old who had been shot in the leg. Both victims suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

At this time, there is no suspect description available. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.