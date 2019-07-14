× KC Forum: Tiny Homes, Relief and Cell Phones

2019-24

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday on Q104FM and KC102FM and it is posted on http://www.fox4kc.com.

This week we learn about the latest phase for the Veterans Community Project.

The American Red Cross is holding special events where people affected by the flooding can get help. AND a new study just released shows which cell phone carrier is at the top of the lis for the metro.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders . http://www.eldersmusic.com