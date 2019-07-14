KCK police investigating after two teens shot near 71st and Haskell

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two teens were taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police reported the shooting just after 9 p.m. reporting a possible crime scene in the area of 71st and Haskell, just east of 72nd Street, near Eisenhower Park.

Police said the two 17-year-old victims were taken to an area hospital by private transportation.

Officials tell FOX4 one victim required surgery and the other was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

KCK police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Working a double shooting, both victims are 17 years old. Victims were privately transported to an area hospital. A possible crime scene was located at 71st and Haskell. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) July 15, 2019