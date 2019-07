MERRIAM, Kan. — The Merriam Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police reported Aubreana Marquel Mecum missing just after 5:30 Sunday evening.

She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 155 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police said she is possibly driving a tan Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 913-782-0270.