Motorcycle crash involving deer kills 2, injures 1 outside Gardner

Posted 1:59 pm, July 14, 2019, by

GARDNER, Kan. — Two people were killed and one person was injured following a motorcycle crash involving a deer outside of Gardner Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jason and Julie Huen were traveling northbound on I-35 just a little north of 167th Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran out in front of their motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the deer and crashed into the guardrail, throwing both riders from the motorcycle. Both Jason and Julie died as a result of the crash.

A second motorcycle that was involved in the crash struck debris from the deer and crashed, laying the motorcycle on it’s side. The rider was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

All of the riders involved were wearing helmets and eye protection.

