Police looking for driver and vehicle connected with homicide at McDonald’s near 40 Highway and I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are attempting to locate the driver of the vehicle in the photo above possibly connected to a double shooting that ended with at least one person dead.

Police say one victim was hit by a bus stop, and another in the parking lot of the McDonald’s located near 40 Highway and Interstate 70.

Kansas City and Independence officers responded to the shooting at about 12:45 p.m.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

Police said they are seeking to locate the vehicle, the driver and any possible passengers that may have been involved in the incident.

The vehicle is described as a white, possibly a Dodge Journey or Caliber.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).