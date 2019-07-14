× Police searching for missing, endangered Smithville woman

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 77-year-old Elaine Donelson, who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Police say Donelson was last seen near 1502 South Commercial Street at around 4 a.m. and is believed to be on foot. Donelson suffers from schizophrenia and diabetes and does not have her medications with her.

Donelson is described as white, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She walks with a cane, and is believed to be wearing glasses, an unknown color nightgown, an unknown color housecoat, and yellow slippers.

Anyone who sees Donelson is urged to call 911 immediately or call the Smithville Police Department at 816-858-3521.