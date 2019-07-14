Recipes: Chef Jasper’s Heirloom Gazpacho Salad & Bader Peach Cobbler Hand Pies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGREDIENTS

4 Slices Watermelon

1/4 tsp. olive oil

1/2 Lb. Feta Cheese

1/4 Lb. Prosciutto Ham thinly sliced

2 TBS. Balsamic Glaze

Fresh mint



METHOD

Fire up the grill. Cut watermelon into triangles. Brush eat watermelon triangle with all of oil. Grill on each side for 1 minute.

Place on platter and top with Prosciutto ham slices and feta cheese. Drizzle with Balsamic glaze. Garnish with mint. Serve.

Chef Jasper's Notes: It's summertime and if you love watermelon, you're going to love this easy recipe. Inspired from a dish I was served in Rome, this recipe is so light and fresh you'll want to serve it all summer long.

Chef Jasper’s Bader Peach Cobbler Hand Pies

INGREDIENTS

2 cups fresh Bader Peaches

1 cup brown sugar

1 Tabl. Butter

Salt and cinnamon (to taste)

2 tablespoons J. Reiger Whiskey

1 tablespoon chopped pecans

Pre-made pie dough

2 teaspoons heavy cream

Sugar for dusting

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Place peaches in a bowl and add butter, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, bourbon and pecans. Roll out dough and cut out 6 inch circles. Fill with a few tablespoons of peach filling. Fold in half and use a fork to press edges. Cut slits on top. Brush with cream and dust with sugar.

Place on a baking sheet and bake 25 minutes until golden or fry in 375-degree oil on the stove.

Chef Jasper’s Heirloom Gazpacho Salad

INGREDIENTS

4 heirloom tomatoes, diced and seeded

1 red onion minced

2 cucumbers, peeled and diced

2 green peppers, seeded and diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

1 cup chopped scallions minced

2 garlic cloves minced

1/4 cup cilantro chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1// cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup Sherry wine

1 cup Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

Sour cream for topping

METHOD

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix. Placed in refrigerator and let sit at least 2 to 3 hours. Serve in the salad bowls with a dollop of whipped cream and more scallions on top.

Chef Jasper’s Notes: If you love gazpacho then you’re going to love this easy recipe. It is great to pack for your summer picnic or just have in the refrigerator to serve whenever you would like. Add a little more spices for more flavor.