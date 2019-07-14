Royals trade right-hander Homer Bailey to A’s for infield prospect Kevin Merrell

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 13: Starting pitcher Homer Bailey #21 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 3rd inning of the game at TD America Park on June 13, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are sending Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start Sunday against Detroit.

In return, Kansas City is getting minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. He’s been playing at Double-A Midland and will report to the Royals’ affiliate at Northwest Arkansas. MLB rated him the #17 prospect in the A’s farm system.

The 33-year-old Bailey has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he’s been especially good over his past seven starts, giving the A’s some additional help as they seek a playoff run in the second half.

They began the day six games back in the AL West, but a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second wild-card berth.

