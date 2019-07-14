Two people hurt in shooting at bus stop near Walmart along 40 Highway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two people were shot and hurt on Sunday at a bus stop near Walmart, one of them is critically injured.

Kansas City and Independence officers responded to the shooting at about 12:45 p.m., details about a suspect or suspects haven’t been released yet.

Police dispatchers tell FOX4 that one person shot should recover, and the other is hurt more seriously. Independence police are taking the lead on the investigation, and FOX4’s Rebecca Gannon is at the scene.

She adds that there was a bus near the stop that had between 20 and 30 people on it, but it wasn’t involved. Right now police believe the shooter was in a passing vehicle. The bus does have cameras that investigators want to look at, so those riders are being picked up by another bus.

We’ll have updates on this page and during news at 5 p.m.