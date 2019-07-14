× Union Station says ‘Reflecting Motion’ will not be repaired following storm damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at Union Station announced Sunday that the sculpture “Reflecting Motion” will not be repaired after it was damaged from a severe storm earlier this week.

Officials announced Sunday that upon further inspection, it has been determined that the impact from the storm was more significant than they originally believed.

“While the sky sculpture performed as it was engineered to do under extreme winds — by detaching from its hanging grid rather than damaging any part of the Station’s permanent and historic structures — the level of effort and expense required to repair and rehang the exhibit cannot be justified when balanced with the limited time remaining in the original schedule,” the station said in a news release Sunday.

“After careful review of all options and considering the short number of weeks remaining for the installation, the financial requirements to repair the artwork and reinstall it were simply not justified,” Jerry Baber, Union Station executive vice president and COO, said.

Union Station said they are currently working to remove the remaining temporary support grid and expect that process to be complete by Monday.

The station said an estimated 100,000 guests, between May 18 and July 9 turned out in person to see “Reflecting Motion.”

“We’re disappointed to have the last weeks of the installation cut short but are thrilled that so many experienced it in person,” George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said. “We also extend our thanks to Patrick Shearn and his team for their brilliant creation and continued collaboration, attentiveness and support of our decision.”