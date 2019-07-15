Metro shooting victim, now paralyzed, gifted video game system by Make-a-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It was a shooting that made lasting news five years ago.

In 2014, a 10-year-old boy was paralyzed when a gunman’s bullet struck him in a car outside a metro gas station. On Monday, Ka'Vyea Tyson-Curry, now 15, received a series of gifts meant to brighten up his world.

It's a surprise he never saw coming -- at least not so soon.

On Monday, Tyson-Curry said he thought he was merely getting a tour of the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park. However, this moment included members from the MO-KAN Chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The wish Tyson-Curry made in April was granted.

Tyson-Curry had no idea that Make-a-Wish volunteers had set up his dream video game system in his Kansas City home while he and his family toured the museum. The gaming computer includes two monitors, and the PC is super fast and meant for people who really love online gaming.

“Ohhhhh!” Tyson-Curry shouted with gratitude, having seen images of the computer in his home.

“Words cannot describe how happy I was to see that video. I was like — I was shaking in my boots. I was losing my marbles,” Tyson-Curry said.

Tyson-Curry was paralyzed from the waist down when a bullet hit him outside a gas station at 45th and Cleveland. The 10-year old was sitting inside a car when a man fired his gun into the automobile. The shooting also took the life of his father, Ka'Vyea Curry II.

That was five years back when this teenager was only 10.

Nowadays, he requires the use of a wheelchair to get around. The family said a nurse helped him apply for the Make-a-Wish gifts during a recent hospital stay.

“He's super excited,” Tanesha Tyson, Tyson-Curry’s mom, said. “He’s been wanting a gaming PC because it`s a better experience to do it instead of on the Playstation.”

Tyson-Curry said he plays online games with friends from all over the region, and the cyber world enables him with abilities and energy his wheelchair can`t contain.

“I`m happy for him to be excited about something,” Tyson said.

Eric Kruger, a volunteer with Make-a-Wish, said he understands how important video games are to this young man, given his dependence on his wheelchair.

Kruger said MO-KAN Make-a-Wish grants as many as 400 wishes for sick and injured kids per year. Many of them are all-expense paid trips to Walt Disney World in Florida. Others are based on donated gifts or trips, while cash donations are used to make other dreams happen.

“It`s exactly what he wants and something he`s super excited about,” Kruger said. “A lot of his friends are online. This is how he communicates with those he enjoys spending time with. This is hopefully going to make that an even more enjoyable experience than what he`s already doing.”

“All I can think of to say is thank you!” Tyson-Curry said with a smile.

