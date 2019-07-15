‘Big milestone’: Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith’s wife shares update on social media

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins quarterback and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is out of his leg brace.

Smith’s wife, Liz, shared two photos of herself and Smith Monday with the caption, “The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy. Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone.”

The 35-year-old broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations.

“We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively),” his wife added in the Instagram post. “It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.”

Just a few weeks ago Smith told reporters that he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run.