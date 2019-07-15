Cooking with Karli: Spicy pork lettuce wraps and blueberry scone peach shortcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spicy pork lettuce wraps

Ingredients:

¼ cup soy sauce

2 Tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 Tablespoons Garlic Chili Sauce or Sriracha

¼ cup grapeseed oil

6 green onions, white parts only, sliced thin

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 lbs. ground Pork

Kosher Salt to season

Boston Bibb or Butter lettuce leaves, lime wedges, and cilantro (for serving)

Directions:

Mix the soy sauce, brown sugar, fish sauce, and 2 tablespoons Sriracha in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat skillet over medium. Add oil, scallions, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened (a little color is okay), about 2 minutes. Add ground pork and lightly season with salt. Cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon and tossing occasionally, until pork is cooked through, 5–6 minutes. Add reserved soy sauce mixture and cook, tossing occasionally, about 2 minutes.

Serve pork mixture with lettuce cups, cilantro, lime wedges, and more hot sauce for making lettuce wraps.

Blueberry scone peach shortcakes

Scones

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons sugar

tablespoon baking powder

1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup (1 stick) butter, cold, cut into ½-inch pieces

¾ cup heavy cream

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Peaches

6 ripe peaches or nectarines

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped Cream to top with

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F on Convection Mode with a rack set in the center of the oven. Whisk together all the dry ingredients. Using a food processor, pulse the chopped butter into the dry ingredients 10-12 times, until pea size pieces of butter are formed. Pour dry mixture into a mixing bowl. Add in the lemon zest and blueberries, then the heavy cream and mix gently by hand until the dough comes together. Be careful not to overwork the dough. Turn out the dough onto a floured surface, and press out into a 8-inch disk, about ¾ inch thick. Cut disk into 8 pieces. Place on a parchment lined baking pan and bake for 16–18 minutes until golden brown around the edges. Set on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before serving with the peaches

For the marinated peaches

Rinse and slice or dice the peaches into bite size pieces. Place the peaches in a bowl, add sugar, and vanilla. Toss gently and let set to macerate while scones are baking. Spoon the peaches over the blueberry scone and top with whipped cream, garnish with fresh mint if desired.

