Cooking with Karli: Spicy pork lettuce wraps and blueberry scone peach shortcakes

Spicy pork lettuce wraps
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons fish sauce
- 2 Tablespoons Garlic Chili Sauce or Sriracha
- ¼ cup grapeseed oil
- 6 green onions, white parts only, sliced thin
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 lbs. ground Pork
- Kosher Salt to season
Boston Bibb or Butter lettuce leaves, lime wedges, and cilantro (for serving)
Directions:
Mix the soy sauce, brown sugar, fish sauce, and 2 tablespoons Sriracha in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat skillet over medium. Add oil, scallions, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened (a little color is okay), about 2 minutes. Add ground pork and lightly season with salt. Cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon and tossing occasionally, until pork is cooked through, 5–6 minutes. Add reserved soy sauce mixture and cook, tossing occasionally, about 2 minutes.
Serve pork mixture with lettuce cups, cilantro, lime wedges, and more hot sauce for making lettuce wraps.
Blueberry scone peach shortcakes
Scones
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- tablespoon baking powder
- 1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup (1 stick) butter, cold, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Peaches
- 6 ripe peaches or nectarines
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Whipped Cream to top with
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F on Convection Mode with a rack set in the center of the oven.
- Whisk together all the dry ingredients.
- Using a food processor, pulse the chopped butter into the dry ingredients 10-12 times, until pea size pieces of butter are formed.
- Pour dry mixture into a mixing bowl. Add in the lemon zest and blueberries, then the heavy cream and mix gently by hand until the dough comes together. Be careful not to overwork the dough.
- Turn out the dough onto a floured surface, and press out into a 8-inch disk, about ¾ inch thick.
- Cut disk into 8 pieces.
- Place on a parchment lined baking pan and bake for 16–18 minutes until golden brown around the edges.
- Set on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before serving with the peaches
For the marinated peaches
- Rinse and slice or dice the peaches into bite size pieces.
- Place the peaches in a bowl, add sugar, and vanilla. Toss gently and let set to macerate while scones are baking.
- Spoon the peaches over the blueberry scone and top with whipped cream, garnish with fresh mint if desired.
