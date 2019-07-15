Five injured, including teens, in rollover crash at 79th and Oldham

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people suffered critical injuries after a rollover crash in south Kansas City.

Officers responded to a one vehicle crash near E 79th Street and Oldham Road Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators a 17-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control and the vehicle flipped on its top.

There were four passengers in the vehicle, including three 15-year-olds and an 11-year-old. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

Three of the people in the car suffered critical injuries. The other two occupants had non-life threatening injuries.