Gates Bar-B-Q worker shot several times inside Independence restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A worker at Gates Bar-B-Q on U.S. Highway 40 has been in surgery Monday after attackers shot him inside the restaurant. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video captured images of three masked men entering the restaurant. Independence police say they assaulted the worker; one of the attackers shot the victim several times as the men left the building.

George Gates, Chief Operating Officer of the barbecue chain, says he's concerned about his employee's condition. Gates went to visit his worker at Centerpoint Medical Center. Police say the victim has life-threatening wounds.

Gates also says the worker told police his attackers spoke Spanish, so he thinks they are Latino. If you can help police identify any of the suspects in the video, call Independence police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.