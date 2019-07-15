× Grandview police ask for help finding 17-year-old who went missing on his way to practice

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police said De’Sean Nelson left home Sunday around 7:30 a.m. to attend his high school’s cross-country practice, but he never returned home.

Nelson was last seen near East 120th Court and Sycamore Avenue.

According to police, Nelson is cognitively delayed.

The 17-year-old is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he also wears glasses.

Nelson was last seen wearing a gray Avengers shirt, gray cargo shorts, green Nike socks and gray tennis shoes. He was also carrying a light blue and black backpack.

If you see Nelson and know where he is, please call the Grandview Police Department at (816) 316-4980 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.