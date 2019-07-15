Jackson County jury convicts Kansas City man in 2016 killing of his daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury Monday convicted a 43-year-old man in the 2016 killing of his 18-year-old daughter.

Jerry Bausby was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree sodomy, incest and first-degree sexual abuse in the killing of Daizsa Bausby.

Daizsa Bausby was found dead at the 4 Acres Motel on Hickman Mills Drive in Jackson County on the morning of March 21, 2016.

Jerry Bausby, who is the victim’s biological father, was arrested shortly thereafter. Police caught him on surveillance video and the Kansas City crime lab found Daizsa’s DNA on his genitals.

Members of the Bausby family were present Monday, including the victim’s younger sister, who testified on behalf of the state during the trial.

Jerry Bausby will be sentenced on September 20, 2019.