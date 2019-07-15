Kansas City police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who is without his medication.

Javion Robert was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Monday near E. 99th Street and James A. Reed Road in Kansas City. He hasn’t been seen since and doesn’t have his medicine with him, police said.

The 9-year-old is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Javion or knows where he could be is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.

