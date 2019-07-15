Kansas City woman sentenced to 15 years for fatal 2018 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing a fatal crash in May 2018.

Riana Sanders pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed 23-year-old James Palmer.

According to court documents, Sanders was stopped by police after hitting a car in the area of 39th and Gillham the afternoon of May 1, 2018.

When officers asked her to roll her window down, Sanders fled the scene and ran a stop sign at 35th and Euclid, striking a Chevy Tahoe driven by Palmer.

Palmer was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Sanders had previously served a sentence for robbery and armed criminal action. Because of her status as a prior offender, she was sentenced to 15 years instead of 10.