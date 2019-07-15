Kansas woman killed, 4 others hurt in 3 vehicle crash on US 24 near Perry

PERRY, Kan. — A 68-year-old woman has died and four others were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Kansas.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 24 at Oak Road, about one mile west of U.S. 59 and U.S. 24 east of Perry, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a Jeep and the driver of a Dodge Dart were eastbound when the driver of the Dart stopped to turn left onto Oak Road and was rear-ended by the driver of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep then crossed the center line and struck the driver of a Nissan Rogue that was heading westbound.

The 50-year-old driver of the Jeep and the 19-year-old driver of the Dart were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of the Nissan was reported to have minor injuries. A 69-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A third passenger in the Nissan, identified as 68-year-old Theresa Louise Elsinger, of Marysville, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt.