KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are attempting to locate a missing 61-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police said Glenda Johnson-Edwards was last seen on Tuesday, July 9 near Blue ridge Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

She’s described as standing 5’6″ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said her family is very concerned about her and ask that you call 911 if you see her.