× KCK police ask for help searching for missing 15-year-old boy with autism

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy who has autism.

Tristen Doty was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday heading east near N. 29th Street and State Avenue, near Kensington Park.

Police said the boy has autism and requires continuous care, so his family is worried for his safety.

He is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCK police at 913-596-3000.