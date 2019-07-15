KCK woman admits she and another man crashed car into Cabela’s to steal guns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas woman pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to her role in crashing a car into a Cabela’s store to steal guns.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 27-year-old Brenda Tosh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer. In her plea, Tosh admitted that she and 29-year-old Kyle Mendez crashed a car into the Cabela’s store in KCK. They took long guns from the firearms section of the store and placed them into a shopping cart.

According to court records, the guns included two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22 caliber rifle, a .308 caliber rifle and a .223 caliber rifle.

Officers arrived and arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez was arrested later, after fleeing the store and stealing a car from a nearby dealership.

Tosh is set for sentencing on September 30. Both Tosh and Mendez have agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in federal prison.

Mendez’s is scheduled for a change of plea hearing August 19.

