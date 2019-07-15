Local mom pays it forward to teacher at UMKC’s Berkley Child and Family Development Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It can be tough sending your child to daycare, but a local family said one teacher at UMKC's Berkley Child and Family Development Center makes it a little easier.

To say thank you, Katie Anton nominate Polly Prendergast for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

"These people come to work every day not for a paycheck, but because they have a passion to make change in these little people," Anton said. "They are intentional in everything they do, and they strive daily to grow healthy minds and healthy bodies."

Anton added that at the core of it is Prendergast.

"I want to find a way to show our appreciation for what you’ve done for our family," Anton told Prendergast when presenting the Pay-It-Forward Award. "We feel like a better parents because of our time spent at Berkeley."

See the emotional presentation in the video attached to this story.

