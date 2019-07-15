Local UFO group has record turnout at meeting after orbs spotted in sky last month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The usual monthly meeting for the Kansas City chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) typically draws between 15-25 people.

On Monday, nearly 150 people crowded into a meeting space at the Ararat Shrine Temple in Kansas City.

Most of the overflow crowd came out to hear more about an unusual episode in the metro skies on June 20.

“This crowd is much larger than what we usually have. This is great,” Jean Walker said.

Many people reported seeing unfamiliar, stationary orbs dotting the top of the atmosphere on June 20.

The next day, it was revealed the objects were balloons, part of a project by the federal government’s Defense Advance Research Project Agency (DARPA).

People like Margie Kay, with MUFON, aren't buying it.

“I find it very odd that we knew nothing about these DARPA balloons until after the fact,” Kay said. “You would think if they were going to release something like that, they would know the public was going to see it, and they would announce it ahead of time -- but they didn’t do that.”

At Monday night’s meeting, Kay and other members from MUFON pored over images that, they argue, show additional objects near and around those balloons on June 20.

“We examined, frame by frame, and we found other objects along with the balloons with that would not be visible to the naked eye,” Kay said.