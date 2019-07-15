New poll: 43% of Democratic primary voters in Missouri favor Joe Biden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new poll shows Missouri primary voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden by a wide margin.

The survey, conducted July 10-11 found that 43% of likely 2020 Democratic primary voters would vote for Biden if the election were held on the day of the survey.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was a distant second with 15%, followed by California Senator Kamala Harris at 13%. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 5% support, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 4%.

15% of the 1,122 likely voters remained undecided and 4% would have voted for one of the other candidates.

When it comes to what primary voters want out of the Democratic nominee, 43% said the most important factor in determining their support was the ability to beat Donald Trump.

The poll also covered other issues such as student loan debt forgiveness, charter schools and priorities for the state government.