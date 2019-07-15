Police ask for help identifying three masked men they say assaulted then shot Independence Gates Bar-B-Q employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police in Independence are investigating a shooting that happened at Gates Bar-B-Q early Monday morning.

Police said around 2:45 a.m., three men wearing masks entered the restaurant along 40-Highway near South Hardy Avenue and assaulted an employee.

According to police, one of the suspects shot the employee several times as they were taking off.

The victim is currently in a local hospital fighting for their life.

If you know anything about this shooting or who the suspects are, call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.