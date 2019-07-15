Police ask for help identifying three masked men they say assaulted then shot Independence Gates Bar-B-Q employee

Posted 9:04 am, July 15, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police in Independence are investigating a shooting that happened at Gates Bar-B-Q early Monday morning.

Police said around 2:45 a.m., three men wearing masks entered the restaurant along 40-Highway near South Hardy Avenue and assaulted an employee.

According to police, one of the suspects shot the employee several times as they were taking off.

The victim is currently in a local hospital fighting for their life.

If you know anything about this shooting or who the suspects are, call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.