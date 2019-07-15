Raytown residents start day camp to help keep kids on the right path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- The spike in crime in Raytown has residents springing into action.

From deadly shootings, to thefts and burglaries, Raytown residents say in the past few years, they've seen a steady crime increase in their neighborhoods. Now local groups are fighting to get things trending in the right direction.

This year, according to Raytown police, there have been four murders and countless thefts in Raytown.

Denisha Lewis who's lived here for three years said this isn't normal.

"All parts of the city, town, you may see or hear the same things. But it was never as much as is going on now," Lewis said. "So, when you hear about the killings in Raytown, it's a surprise."

In response to the recent violent crimes, Raytown Hub along with Sisters in Christ partnered with Raytown Christian Church to start a day camp.

This is an effort to get kids involved in something positive that will hopefully keep them on the right path in life.

"I just believe that we have to take things into our own hands. We have to put some skin in our own communities," Carolyn Whitney said, directing coordinator for Sisters in Christ. "It doesn't mean you're going to fix the whole problem. But how do you start it?"

Five days a weeks, there's planned outdoor and indoor activities, plus a Friday field trip for the kids. They also learn about respecting others.

"We've got to solve the underlying problems and put and end to violence," said Pastor of Raytown Christian Church Bill Tenney-Brittian.

While some have called for a greater police presence, Lewis said it all starts at home.

"It's a lot of positive things out here. It's up to the parents and the youth to actually want to interact with the community to decrease all of the crime in the inner city and Raytown," Lewis said.

The camp is for middle school aged kids, and it's free.