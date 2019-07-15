‘She just turned 3’: Toddler killed during road rage shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police say they are continuing their investigation Sunday after a 3-year old girl was shot and killed Saturday morning. The suspect is in custody. They say the district attorney’s office will review the case this week for possible charges and an update will follow.

The 3-year-old identified by family members as Brooklyn Harris, was shot during a road rage incident in the area of 42nd and West Townsend.

Neighbors say they’re glad to hear the suspect is in custody, but are speechless after finding out the reason behind the deadly shooting.

“I’m glad that he’s caught and pray that justice be served for this little baby, everybody needs to wake up and make a change,” said Lisa Robinson, who lives in the same neighborhood as Brooklyn Harris.

“I’m pretty much speechless about that because how mad are you gonna get about road rage where you’re gonna shoot up a car and you don’t even know who’s in the car? It’s just like senseless you know,” said another neighbor, Derrick Reams-El.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee gathered for a rally on discrimination and child violence on Sunday near the scene of the shooting.

They say the community needs to talk to their young people and add youth programs to prevent violence in the community. The Black Panthers say when one child dies, it affects the entire community.

“My heart and the panther’s heart cries out, not only for the children that have been murdered but to the families too because we’re all a victim in this, the complete village is our family. If one person is hurt, then the whole community is hurt,” said King Rick, leader of The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee.