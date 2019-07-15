× Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Greenwood woman with dementia

GREENWOOD, Mo. — Officials have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old Greenwood woman.

Police said Jessie Anne Lucas left her home at an unknown time Monday, headed to a doctor’s appointment, but she never arrived.

She was contacted at a gas station near 95th Street and Renner Road in Lenexa at about 2 p.m. where someone helped her fill up her gas tank and gave her directions to Lee’s Summit. She was last seen headed southbound on Interstate 435 from 95th Street.

Lucas was driving a black 2001 Toyota Corolla with the Missouri license plate PF6K4T.

Police said the 84-year-old has dementia and high blood pressure.

She is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone who sees Lucas or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately or call Greenwood police at 816-537-5020.