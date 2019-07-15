Stay cool, KC: Excessive heat watch in place Wednesday through Saturday

Our warmest temperature at KCI this year so far is 93 degrees. That’s going to change starting as early as Wednesday this week.

Ahead of this heat, our area has been placed under an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Our forecast high temperatures on Wednesday, for example, range from the low to upper 90s. While this is very hot, it’s the humidity component that’s going to make this a bit more dangerous.

Heat index readings (what it feels like out there) will range between 105-110 in the afternoons every day from Wednesday through Saturday.

Check on your friends and neighbors without A/C and take precautions if you’ve got to be outside for an extended period of time.