KCPD looking for runaway 16-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Brenden Moore was last seen near 57th Street and Norfleet Road. He is described as 6-foot-1, about 160 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, Moore takes a daily medication that he hasn’t taken recently.

If anyone has information on the location of Brenden Moore, they are urged to call 911 and share that information with police.