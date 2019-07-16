KCPD looking for runaway 16-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.
Brenden Moore was last seen near 57th Street and Norfleet Road. He is described as 6-foot-1, about 160 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.
According to police, Moore takes a daily medication that he hasn’t taken recently.
If anyone has information on the location of Brenden Moore, they are urged to call 911 and share that information with police.