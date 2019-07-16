KCPD looking for runaway 16-year-old

Posted 11:35 am, July 16, 2019, by

Brenden Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Brenden Moore was last seen near 57th Street and Norfleet Road. He is described as 6-foot-1, about 160 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, Moore takes a daily medication that he hasn’t taken recently.

If anyone has information on the location of Brenden Moore, they are urged to call 911 and share that information with police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.