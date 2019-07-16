KCPD motorcycle officer in stable condition after being struck by driver of SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A KCPD motorcycle officer is in stable condition following a crash involving a silver Dodge SUV just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near I-29 and Waukomis.

"He was maybe going 40 miles an hour, sirens were going," witness Ross Barrett said.

The officer was responding to a situation up the street on Waukomis Drive just past I-29. People who live and work in the area had spotted a man walking stark naked down the street.

"There was two people following him in a car," Barrett said. "One was trying to put a blanket on him, and he refused the blanket. Then there was a motorcycle police officer that was maybe 30, 40 yards back."

KCPD confronted the man and tried to calm him down. Witnesses say the naked man became combative and police tased him.

The motorcycle officer was heading to help out after traffic had backed up on Waukomis. Witnesses say the driver of a Dodge Durango tried to make a U-turn and slapped right into the officer.

"We saw him fly over the car," Barrett said. "I immediately ran over there."

Barrett, his dad and a co-worker said their adrenaline was sky high. The officer was in the ditch, bloody and barely moving.

"He was just laying still," Barrett described. "I actually started to pray from him and tell him, tried to comfort him."

Police responding down the street raced over and the motorcycle officer was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"I'm hoping he's OK. It's silly how all this could've been avoided."

KCPD did arrest the naked man. Northmoor police are investigating the crash. There is no word at this time if the driver who hit the officer will face any charges.