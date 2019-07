× Motorcycle police officer involved in crash near 51st and Northwest Waukomis Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri motorcycle police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday in the Northland.

The crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near 51st and Northwest Waukomis Drive.

A source on the scene said the officer will be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of that officer’s injuries is not known.

