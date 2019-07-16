Platte County prosecutor seizes alleged slot machines from Parkville gas stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Platte County's prosecutor says illegal slot machines are popping up all across Missouri.

Now, he's gearing up for a legal battle to potentially banish the video terminals from gas stations, bars and VFW halls across the state.

“Parkville police went into a gas station in Parkville and saw what appeared to be a gambling machine,” Eric Zahnd said. “We allege that it is in fact an illegal gambling machine.”

The machines were seized at the ‘Please Stop’ gas station on Highway 9 and the ‘Fast Stop’ on Tom Watson Parkway near The National Golf Club.

A trial for the manufacturer, Shawnee-based Integrity Vending, which is charged with felony promotion of gambling, is scheduled for December.

“The manufacturer of that machine contends that actually those machines are legal under Missouri law, citing a fact the fact that in those games the outcome can be pre-revealed,” Zahnd said. “However, we allege that they still remain games of chance.”

Phone calls from FOX4 to Integrity Vending were not returned.

Zahnd argues the games cut into a revenue stream for legal gambling in the state at casinos and the state lottery system.

“It’s really about enforcing Missouri law that says where gambling devices can be and where they can’t be,” Zahnd said. “And these locations where they’re at right now are not places that can have illegal gambling devices.”