Raymore police searching for missing 57-year-old woman without her medication

Leslie Fay Hardy

RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore police are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen for several hours.

Leslie Fay Hardy was last seen when she left her home on Cody Drive in Raymore around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to go to a gas station in Belton. She hasn’t returned. Police said this has happened before, and Hardy was later found in Oklahoma.

The 57-year-old has multiple medical and cognitive issues and doesn’t have her medicine with her, Raymore police say.

Hardy is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing. She was driving a teal 2003 Ford Focus with the Missouri license BD7B9J.

Anyone who sees Hardy is asked to call 911 or Raymore police at 816-331-0530.

