× Shaquille O’Neal coming to Power and Light District as DJ Diesel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shaq isn’t just a former pro basketball star. He’s also a DJ.

And he’s coming to the Power and Light District with some friends.

Shaquille O’Neal is coming to perform under his DJ name, DJ Diesel. Other artists included in “Shaq’s Bass All Stars” include Valentino Khan, Eliminate and Nitti Gritti.

I guess they think I’m a celebrity DJ, but I’ve been doing it since 1986,” O’Neal said in an interview with Mixmag.

He is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this August.

See more information about ticket packages and where to park in the Power and Light event page.