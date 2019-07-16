× Sprint says hackers breached customer accounts via Samsumg website

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park based Sprint has confirmed that hackers were able to gain access to some customer accounts.

In a letter to customers, Sprint said that on June 22, they were notified of unauthorized access to Sprint accounts using credentials on the Samsung.com add a line website.

The letter goes on to say that the personal information that may have been viewed by the hackers includes the customer’s phone number, device type, device ID, recurring charges, subscriber ID, account number, account creation date, name and billing information, however, credit card and social security numbers were encrypted and therefore not compromised.

Sprint said in a statement that they were able to re-secure all of the compromised accounts by June 25 by resetting customer PIN numbers. All of the customers potentially impacted were notified by text message.

Sprint shared the following statement with FOX4:

Because Sprint takes this matter, and all matters involving our customers’ privacy, very seriously, in addition to the initial customer notification, Sprint is taking the extra step of separately sending letters to impacted customers to remind them to update their existing PINs and that a dedicated Care Team has been established for assistance. As a precautionary measure, we have also provided information on tools and resources that will help our customers safeguard their personal information.