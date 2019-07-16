× The toddler who disappeared at a Michigan campsite has been found alive, police say

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 2-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite Monday has been found alive, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Gabriella Vitale’s family lost track of her as they were packing up their campsite in Comins Township, Michigan, Monday morning, according to a news release from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office.

State police announced Tuesday morning that Gabriella had been found. Details about how and where she was located weren’t immediately available.

Her family is from the Monroe area and had been camping off Reber Road in Comins Township since last week, police had said.

The little girl’s pink jacket was found several yards from where she went missing, Michigan State Police said before she was located.

Police asked people in the area to look out for the little girl and report any clothing items they may find to the dispatch center.

“If you find clothing, please don’t touch (to keep your scent off),” a statement from the Michigan State Police said. They also had asked people to be careful while driving through the area.