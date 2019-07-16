Thieves steal more than 40K worth of merchandise from upscale KC consignment shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Initial KC, a local boutique, is shutting its doors for good.

An early morning break-in left one of Kansas City's only upscale sneaker consignment shops out of more than $40,000.

Co-owner Ivan Qui said they were just days away from their one-year anniversary, and he believes the store may have been targeted.

"I'm pretty sure they came to our shop before. They knew where to find all the stuff, and they could just grab it" Qui said.

Qui, who's originally from New Jersey, said collecting sneakers was always a personal hobby. Once he graduated college, he decided to turn it into a business venture, settling in Kansas City.

He's heartbroken this would happen.

Instead of celebrating their first anniversary, the employees are cleaning up the small store located on Southwest Trafficway and moving out.

“This is my second year in Kansas City. So me and my partner, we are not expecting this kind of stuff. We are expecting more love than disaster," Qui said.

Portions of the burglary captured on surveillance video show three people -- one person by the door and two others -- shining flashlights and grabbing arm-loads of merchandise, from pricey sneakers to name-brand T-shirts.

For Qui, he said he's not sure how much will be covered by insurance, but regardless, the more than 200 consignment agreements negotiated by the store owner will have to be paid.

"Anything we got robbed from, we have to pay it back to the consigners, even out of our pockets," Qui said.

The store is now closed permanently. The owner does have plans to eventually open a store in a different location.

"Hopefully we can get some stuff back. That's what we're hoping for," Qui said.

The owners have created a GoFundMe to help pay for damage costs and repairs.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact KC police.