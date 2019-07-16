Two people dead, driver seriously injured after police chase ends in crash on 169-Highway

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Two people are dead and a third has serious injuries following a police pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Clay County Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, police attempted to stop a vehicle around 6:37 p.m., but the driver refused to stop.

The officer began pursing the vehicle and Clay County Sheriff’s Department put out a spike strip.

The driver of the vehicle police were pursuing over corrected in the northbound lanes of 169-Highway and went off the left side of the road at Amory Road. This caused the vehicle to overturn.

All three people in the car were ejected. No one was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, 39-year-old Kelly J. Cannon, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Passengers 36-year-old Jeffery F. Baldwin and 59-year-old Wilma J. McClasky died from their injuries.