Union Station hosting 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the week of the 50th anniversary of the first time humans set foot on the moon, and Union Station is helping metro residents celebrate.

On July 16, 1969 at 8:32 a.m., the Apollo 11 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Four days later, the spacecraft touched down on the moon, and Neil Armstrong took his famous “giant leap for mankind.”

Union station is commemorating the launch with free moon viewings on Tuesday, July 16. According to the station’s website, telescopes will be set up in the south plaza for the lunar viewings. This event is free and open to the public and goes from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 19, Union Station Members will have access to a presentation by former Director of NASA Education Dr. R. Lynn Bondurant at 7 p.m. After the presentation, attendants will have access to real Apollo 11 artifacts and a viewing of the new movie, “CAPCOM GO!” Tickets are available on Union Station’s website. This event will also be available on July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Other events and special exhibits on July 20, the anniversary date of when the spacecraft touched down on the moon, are as follows:

10 am – 11 am & 1 pm – 2 pm Creating Craters –Every Last Drop

–Every Last Drop 10 am – 11 am & 1 pm – 2 pm Secrets of Gravity –Periodic Table

–Periodic Table 10 am – 4:30 pm Mission Control – Tapped Out

– Tapped Out 10 am – 5 pm Augmented Reality Moon Map Experience – Spin Chair Location

– Spin Chair Location 10 am – 5 pm Wind Tunnel Capsule Return Testing – Puzzles

– Puzzles 10:30 am – 1:30 pm Exploring Outer Space with Early Learners – Kinderlab

– Kinderlab 10:30 am- 4 pm Make your own NASA Patch –Maker Studio

–Maker Studio 11 am – 12 pm & 2 – 3 pm Lunar Robotics –Periodic Table

–Periodic Table 11 am , 1 pm & 3 pm – Animal Chat- Gecko Grippers – Unlock the Code

– Unlock the Code 11 am – 1 pm & 2 pm – 4 pm Moon Rovers and Lunar Scales – SOS

– SOS 11 am – 1 pm & 2 pm – 4 pm Make your own Star Map –Test Kitchen

–Test Kitchen 11 am – 4 pm Astronaut Training – Amazing Brain

– Amazing Brain 12 pm & 3 pm Out of this World (Stage Show)

Attendants must purchase tickets to access these events in Science City.