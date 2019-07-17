7-year-old plans event to teach science behind Nerf guns — and have a giant battle, too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Saturday, Children's Mercy Park will be the site of some big Nerf battles.

But before the battles begin, attendees will learn the mechanics behind Nerf guns.

Seven-year-old Payton Walls loves playing with Nerf guns and learning about STEM, short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Now, he's combining both to create a big event.

"I was outside shooting cups. Then I was like, 'Hey dad, can we do a Nerf event.' He was like, 'Yeah.' I was like 'OK!' That's how I got the event."

It's called Payton's S.T.E.M. In Nerf Project,and this Saturday at Children's Mercy Park, teams will learn the science behind Nerf guns. They'll learn about strategy, tactics and fort construction.

The best part: At the end of the event, there will be one big Nerf battle.

"He's an interesting little guy. He basically thinks of a bunch of different ideas and events that he wants to do. It's kind of a yay or a nay. But this is one of the ones he threw the dart at the dart board and it stuck," Payton's father, Steve Walls, said.

S.T.E.M. In Nerf might be Payton's idea, but it was his father who set the wheels in motion.

"I reached out to Hasbro Games. I just sent a blind email to the president of Hasbro Games. I waited a few weeks, and Payton was like, 'Are they going to get back to us?' And then out of nowhere, a separate company that represent Hasbro and Nerf sent me an email back," Steve Walls said.

Hasbro will provide a number of darts and even a few Fortnite blasters for this Team Wall Street event. Honeywell is also a partner.

The event is $15 if you want to participate and $5 if you just want to attend.

All proceeds will go towards the Team Wall Street Foundation. The funds will help pay for equipment for students who are part of the foundation's broadcasting programs.