Crazeology: Shy Boys [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something special about bands that can harmonize well.

“I literally was singing harmonies before I could tie a shoe,” Kyle Rausch said. “It wasn’t necessarily that we were going for something. It’s just that it’s in me.”

Shy Boys may not have been going for something, but they defiantly found something. The band is made up of five members, Kyle, his brother Collin, Konnor Ervine, Kyle Little, and Ross Brown. The combo slowly came together over the course of recording two albums, but since they fully formed, they’ve been taking their sweet sounds on the road.

“We went from months for me to book a two-week tour… if I counted it up, we would have played close to 100 out of town shows in the past year,” Kyle said.

While the band continues to grow, Kyle admits the band has a long way to go before music can be a full-time job. This past year, the band headlined their first tour while releasing new singles under their label.

One of those songs is called “Dim the Light.” The song is about the feeling we get when walking into a crowded room makes you want the lights lowered so people can’t see you as well.

“The lyrics for the songs always come about at the very end, Kyle said. “It’s the last thing we do right before we record vocals. I’m 33 now, and we’re playing a lot of shows with 19- and 20-year-olds and maybe feeling a little out of place. That’s kind of about walking into the room and wondering if your male-pattern balding is showing.”

Shy Boys will be playing in Kansas City this summer at Manor Fest. You can learn more about this performance and others by Shy Boys on their website.

