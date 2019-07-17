Fox and Pearl`s potted cheese

Posted 2:08 pm, July 17, 2019, by

Fox and Pearl`s potted cheese

Serves 8 -10

 

Ingredients:

12 ounces grated Cheddar cheese

12 ounces any variety of Farm Fresh Spreadable Cheese

½ cup pickled garlic scapes

2 lemons, juiced

1 Tablespoon roasted garlic

1 Tablespoon paprika

½ teaspoon mustard powder

Salt and pepper to taste.

 

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a food processor and mix until combined. Check for salt and acidity. Add more lemon juice if needed. Chill until ready to serve. Let come to room temperature before serving with good-quality crackers.

 

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.