Fox and Pearl`s potted cheese

Serves 8 -10

Ingredients:

12 ounces grated Cheddar cheese

12 ounces any variety of Farm Fresh Spreadable Cheese

½ cup pickled garlic scapes

2 lemons, juiced

1 Tablespoon roasted garlic

1 Tablespoon paprika

½ teaspoon mustard powder

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a food processor and mix until combined. Check for salt and acidity. Add more lemon juice if needed. Chill until ready to serve. Let come to room temperature before serving with good-quality crackers.

