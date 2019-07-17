‘Hog Roast Prevented!’ – Firefighter sprays sweltering pigs after truck breaks down on hot highway

Picture of Firefighter spraying pigs

Photo from the Lexington Fire and Rescue Facebook page

LEXINGTON, Mo. — Firefighters broke out the hose after a truck broke down at Highway 13 and Highway 24 on July 17.

However, they weren’t spraying a flaming engine or a smoking exhaust. They were misting pigs.

“Well normally we enjoy a BBQ but today we helped prevent 165 hogs from getting too hot!” a Facebook post from Lexington Fire and Rescue said. “The truck broke down and the temperature is in dangerous levels.”

A five-day heat wave went into effect for Kansas City starting Wednesday, July 17.

It was a good thing these pigs got the hose treatment. Experts say using fans to cool off in heat like this actually doesn’t help.

Wait, wasn’t there a different pig story from July 17? Yes! Pigs fell from a truck in Manhattan, Kansas. The rub? The responding officer thought the dispatcher said, “kids.” Hilarity.

